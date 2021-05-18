Zelwin (ZLW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $288,583.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $386.27 million and $288,583.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00012184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00091685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.87 or 0.01426616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00118373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

