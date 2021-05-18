Zap Market Cap Reaches $28.29 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $28.29 million and approximately $949,434.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00087767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.01373816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00115971 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

