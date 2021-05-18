Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,860. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

