Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Strong Sell

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Rimini Street stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,570.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $390,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

