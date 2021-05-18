Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Sell

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.26. 112,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,290. Innospec has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 806,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

