Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

