Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.50). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

VRCA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 72,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,019. The company has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

