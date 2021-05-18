Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report sales of $94.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $89.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $369.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.32 million, a PE ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

