Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 708,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

