Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.81). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $683.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

