Zacks: Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 681,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

