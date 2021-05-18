Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $582.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce $582.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $531.13 million to $600.21 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $653.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. 31,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,604. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

