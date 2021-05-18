Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

ABUS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. 673,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

