Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $237.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $280.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $929.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

