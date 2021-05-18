Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.16). Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 27.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 418,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 6,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

