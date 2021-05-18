Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. 518,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.