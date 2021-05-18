Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $922.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report sales of $922.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $875.00 million and the highest is $961.00 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $729.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after buying an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after buying an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $142,546,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $171.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $90.79 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day moving average of $135.09. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

