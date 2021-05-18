Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $5,778,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $297.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.