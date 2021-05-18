Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.29. 96,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average of $134.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

