Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GALT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

