Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $185.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.47 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $175.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $742.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.65 million to $742.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $759.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $772.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 802,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,873. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

