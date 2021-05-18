Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Announce $3.00 EPS

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of MT opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $28,587,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.