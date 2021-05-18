Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $2.87 EPS

Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the highest is $2.99. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

UTHR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,364. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.78. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

