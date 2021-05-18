Zacks: Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,004. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

