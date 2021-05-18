Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,419,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,732,949. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

