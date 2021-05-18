Zacks: Analysts Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

