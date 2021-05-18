Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. Life Storage posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,301 shares of company stock worth $697,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

