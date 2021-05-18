Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

KEYS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.60. 11,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.62. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

