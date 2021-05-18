Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.35 Million

Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $547.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. DexCom posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.78. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

