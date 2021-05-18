Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post sales of $45.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 193,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $809.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.10. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

