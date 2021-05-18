Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.50. Aptiv reported earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.12. 5,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.75. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

