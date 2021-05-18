Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,780,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

