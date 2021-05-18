Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $5.75 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. United Airlines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,606,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

