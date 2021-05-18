YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

YETI stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $172,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,678. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

