YEE Market Cap Achieves $3.57 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01429366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00118892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00062812 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

