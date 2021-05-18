XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 295,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,184. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on XpresSpa Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

