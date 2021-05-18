XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of XPEL opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.91 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. XPEL has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.