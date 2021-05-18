Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $7.25 to $5.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

