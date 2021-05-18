Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,211 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,645% compared to the typical daily volume of 184 call options.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $55,978,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $20,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.52, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

