WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$135.11 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$80.73 and a 52-week high of C$141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 48.14%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

