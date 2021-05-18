WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$142.91.

WSP stock opened at C$135.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The company has a market cap of C$15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.36. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$80.73 and a twelve month high of C$141.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

