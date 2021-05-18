WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) PT Raised to C$18.75

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$18.75 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WPTIF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $17.38 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

