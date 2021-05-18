Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.87. 181,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,029,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

