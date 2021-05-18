Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $224.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.62. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $362.07.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.
