Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $224.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.62. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

