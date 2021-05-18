WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 236,867 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 236,867 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.25 ($19.46), for a total value of A$6,454,625.75 ($4,610,446.96).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Richard White sold 213,750 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$30.18 ($21.56), for a total value of A$6,450,975.00 ($4,607,839.29).

On Thursday, April 29th, Richard White sold 136,887 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.12 ($22.23), for a total value of A$4,259,923.44 ($3,042,802.46).

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard White sold 158,431 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total value of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).

On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total value of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

