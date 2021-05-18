Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $412.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.50 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $425.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

