Wing (WING) Price Tops $36.53 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $36.53 or 0.00081504 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $58.49 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.00443948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00229187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.88 or 0.01347383 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,726,314 coins and its circulating supply is 1,601,314 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.