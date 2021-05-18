WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Jeffrey Sagansky Sells 758,560 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WSC stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 173.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

