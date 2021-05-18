William Blair Weighs in on Trean Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $16.27 on Monday. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

