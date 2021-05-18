William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

VRM stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526,997 shares of company stock worth $56,719,374 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.